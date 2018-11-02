San Francisco 49ers cheerleader appears to take a knee during national anthem

SANTA CLARA, CA (RNN) – A cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers appeared to take a knee during the national anthem before Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
Images of the unidentified woman were shared on social media.
If in fact she was protesting, she is believed to be the first NFL cheerleader to kneel during a game.
Kneeling as a form of protest began with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Kaepernick said the move was to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
The movement spread throughout the NFL with other players joining.
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since then and is currently waging a collusion case against the NFL.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced a policy requiring players to stand during the anthem earlier this year.
Some cheerleaders at the collegiate level have knelt.
Four of five cheerleaders who knelt during a 2017 Kennesaw State football game were not chosen for the team the following year. At least one cheerleader has filed a lawsuit against university officials.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.