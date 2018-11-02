Rolex stolen when man slips it on his wrist, runs out of store

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a Rolex watch from a jewelry store.
The watch was taken from Fink’s Jewelers in the 11800 block of W. Broad Street on Oct. 26 at about 6:45 p.m.
The man entered the store and asked about Rolex watches. After looking at one and placing it on his wrist, the man abruptly ran out of the store and into a vehicle waiting in the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5 and may have had a faded tattoo on the back of his neck.
He was wearing light gray pants, a gray sweater vest and a gray newsboy cap.
The vehicle is described as a red or burgundy crossover or SUV.
