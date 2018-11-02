Rolex stolen when man slips it on his wrist, runs out of store

Rolex stolen when man slips it on his wrist, runs out of store
Henrico police are looking for this man who allegedly stole a Rolex from Fink's Jewelers.
By Brian Tynes | November 2, 2018 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 12:02 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a Rolex watch from a jewelry store.

The watch was taken from Fink’s Jewelers in the 11800 block of W. Broad Street on Oct. 26 at about 6:45 p.m.

The man entered the store and asked about Rolex watches. After looking at one and placing it on his wrist, the man abruptly ran out of the store and into a vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5 and may have had a faded tattoo on the back of his neck.

He was wearing light gray pants, a gray sweater vest and a gray newsboy cap.

The vehicle is described as a red or burgundy crossover or SUV.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.