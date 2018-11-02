Richmond man pleads guilty after he displayed gun in live video on Facebook

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 2, 2018 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 10:20 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man who displayed a gun in a live video on Facebook has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Richmond police saw the video of Timothy Cureton, 29, posted Jan. 25 in which he displayed a brown handgun with an extended magazine.

Police were later advised of illegal drugs in a Creighton Court apartment where Cureton was suspected of living.

On Jan, 30 during a search of the apartment, officers located two firearms, one of which was consistent with the one displayed in the video along with identifying information for Cureton.

Cureton faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced Feb. 5, 2019.

