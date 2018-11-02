New Chesterfield Co. schools Superintendent addresses transportation, other concerns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County school’s new Superintendent is making his rounds to the 63 schools in the district and addressing parent concerns regarding transportation.
Dr. Mervin Daugherty started the new job Thursday. Despite working in Delaware at the start of the school year, Daugherty is well aware of the issues with the school buses.
“I met with bus drivers yesterday,” Daugherty said during a tour of Cosby High School. “They shared some concerns with me and we had a good conversation.”
Like many other school systems, Chesterfield faces a driver shortage.
Daugherty said they’ve hired several new drivers who are getting trained now and will be on the road in the near future.
“They have one of the most important jobs in our district,” Daugherty said. “They transport the most precious things we have to and from school. Without them, we couldn’t teach. They’re a very important piece.”
By January 1, Daugherty said he’s “fairly confident” most of the glitches with transportation will be gone.
“For anyone who has ever changed bus times or changed transportation, that first year is always a difficult one,” he added. “I do see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
As for other issues in the school system, the new Superintendent said he's focused on connecting with the community as much as possible.
"We're going to be transparent,” Daugherty said. “It's an extremely important piece. We're going to be pushing the envelope on how we deal with our community and getting out and talking to people."
Not only talking to parents, but students as well.
"You know I'm going to shake their hand when they're graduating so I'd like to have some contact with them,” Daugherty said. “The more I'm in the schools the more I think as Superintendent I can direct the district for them."
That's why Daugherty plans to introduce what's called the Ambassador Program.
Every district staff member will be assigned a school where they volunteer 2-3 hours, twice a month, in order to see what the needs are at the school.
"Again, if we're going to understand what our kids needs and our staff needs then we need to be out there,” Daugherty said. “I'm going to ask district staff members what it was like in your school?"
Dr. Daugherty earned his Doctorate in Leadership in Education from Wilmington University in 2007. He received his master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Salisbury University and his undergraduate degree in education from Frostburg State College.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.