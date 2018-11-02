NBC12 Viewpoint: Just VOTE!

By Kym Grinnage | email
This is part two of my bandwagon on voting. My message to all of my conservative, liberal, moderate and my “Don’t put me in a box” friends, colleagues, constituents and fellow citizens, just VOTE!
Let’s break mid-term election records in the RVA and Virginia by showing the rest of the country that we care about each other and we care about our community.
And when we see the results Tuesday night, regardless of the outcome we can say we did our part. The next step is to stay involved and respect the vote.
I’m done. You can have your life back!! I’m reclaiming my time!