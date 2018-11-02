Man killed in shooting at Ashland apartment complex

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Deshawn Burgos, 18, of Ashland, was killed in a shooting in Ashland on Halloween.
Police responded to the Henry Clay Apartment complex in the 200 block of Randolph Street on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 11:33 p.m. Burgos was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanover County Fire and EMS personnel.
Police say there is no threat to residents and investigation into the crime continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland police at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
