Man arrested after Uber driver attacked during dance party in the streets

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 26-year-old man has been charged following a dance party in the streets in The Fan led to an Uber driver getting attacked.
Ronald S. Young was charged with robbery in the incident in the 2000 block of West Grace Street on Oct. 28, but police say additional charges are possible.
“Detectives were able to make this arrest with the help of a citizen who recorded the incident on her cell phone and called 911,” said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham. “I want to thank her for her quick action, which summoned officers to the scene within minutes and gave detectives valuable visual evidence of the robbery as it occurred.”
In the incident, a man was hit so hard, he was knocked to the ground and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
“I have a three day headache from my head hitting the ground several times," said Bradley Johnson. "It was an unprovoked attack of violence.”
Johnson is an Uber driver who is also on disability, and recently had shoulder surgery. He was on the way to pick up a rider near Allison and Grace Sunday morning as bars were closing for the night, when he came upon what he thought was an accident.
Johnson soon saw people dancing in the street, and honked his horn and tried to get around them when a group of men walked up the car and wouldn’t let him through. Johnson says the situation escalated, he doesn’t recall many words even being spoken as the men got up to his passenger side door.
“I grabbed my phone, started to call 9-1-1, and he reached in grabbed my hand," he explained. “I probably said something along the lines of what are you doing--give me my phone back. I don’t know if I got both feet out of the van or one foot on the ground and then he hit me.”
Johnson’s head hit the ground several times, he was taken to the hospital with bruises, scrapes and a sprained wrist. He says at one point after the men had driven away, he got up, somewhat disoriented, and attempted to ask two people in a car about who was involved in the situation. Instead of answering him, he says the person rolled up the window, and he ended up getting nudged by the car, fell on the ground and the car sped away.
“The next person may be some small person who might not be as durable - that’s why don’t want anything to happen,'" he said.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.