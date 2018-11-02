Man arrested after Uber driver attacked during dance party in the streets

Johnson’s head hit the ground several times, he was taken to the hospital with bruises, scrapes and a sprained wrist. He says at one point after the men had driven away, he got up, somewhat disoriented, and attempted to ask two people in a car about who was involved in the situation. Instead of answering him, he says the person rolled up the window, and he ended up getting nudged by the car, fell on the ground and the car sped away.