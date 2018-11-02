Hanover deputies seek larceny suspect

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - On July 23, Hanover deputies received a report of credit card fraud.
The victim said fraudulent charges, totaling more over $300, had been made on their card on July 21.
The suspect picked up the items at a Mechanicsville store on July 22. The suspect was captured on surveillance camera.
He was pictured wearing light-colored shorts and a dark t-shirt.
Surveillance cameras revealed that he left the business in a gray Nissan Rogue with New Jersey license plates.
Anyone with any information should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
