Governor Northam announces 90 jobs in Henrico County

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Today, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Rising Tides Solutions, LLC has expanded its headquarters to Henrico County.
The software development company relocated to the new 11,000-square-foot facility in September. The new facility will allow personnel expansion resulting in 90 new jobs over the next several years.
“RTS Labs’ decision to expand its headquarters in Henrico County will further advance the region’s position as a leader in information technology, a sector with significant anticipated growth and upward mobility,” said Governor Northam. “Supporting successful companies like RTS Labs that create high-quality, 21st-century jobs for Virginians is one of my top priorities as Governor, and the Commonwealth is proud to partner with this innovative business as it more than doubles its workforce.”
RTS Labs specializes in custom software application development, salesforce platform implementation, business intelligence and data analytics.
“RTS Labs is an employee-centric company, and Henrico County has been the perfect location for our employees, with quick access to our clients, restaurants, shopping, and other business services,” said Founder and CEO of RTS Labs Jyot Singh. “Henrico’s convenient location helps facilitate frequent face-to-face collaboration between our employees and our clients, and Virginia has been a great partner, offering a very business-friendly environment.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is working with Henrico County to support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
