Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday for EVENING rain and storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Friday will turn stormy, especially toward evening, with some sun and cooler temperatures returning this weekend
First Alert Weather Day for showers and strong thunderstorm potential Friday late afternoon and evening.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with slight shower or storm chance around sunrise, then the rain chance goes up after 4pm with showers and some thunderstorms. . Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance 40% early AM, dry late morning and early afternoon, then the evening rain chance is up to near 100%) 1/2 to 1″ of rain is expected this evening.
SATURDAY: Early morning drizzle and clouds, then clearing to mostly sunny by midday. Cool and Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s highs in the low 60s. (Early AM rain chance 50%)
Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. *Fall Back: Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night*
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s
MONDAY: Rain developing and likely through the afternoon and evening. Lows in the 40s, highs near 60. (Rain chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers or storms likely late in the day and at night. . Lows in the 50s, highs in the lower 70s. (Rain chance late in the day 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Morning rain showers end with afternoon sun. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (AM rain chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.
