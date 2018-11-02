Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Friday for EVENING rain and storms

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with slight shower or storm chance around sunrise, then the rain chance goes up after 4pm with showers and some thunderstorms. . Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance 40% early AM, dry late morning and early afternoon, then the evening rain chance is up to near 100%) 1/2 to 1″ of rain is expected this evening.