Driver injured in Midlothian Turnpike crash dies
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 2, 2018 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 2:10 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in the 12700 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

On Oct. 30, Fischer was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike in a 2003 Honda Accord. Fischer ran off the road to the left, crossed the median and hit a 2016 Honda Pilot traveling west.

The Pilot rolled over and was then struck by a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon, which was also traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike.

Fischer was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile passengers in the Pilot were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fischer was later charged with driving under the influence in relation to the crash.

On Nov. 1, Matthew J. Fischer, 56, of Chesterfield, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

