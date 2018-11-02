Driver injured in Midlothian Turnpike crash dies

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in the 12700 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
On Oct. 30, Fischer was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike in a 2003 Honda Accord. Fischer ran off the road to the left, crossed the median and hit a 2016 Honda Pilot traveling west.
The Pilot rolled over and was then struck by a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon, which was also traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike.
Fischer was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile passengers in the Pilot were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fischer was later charged with driving under the influence in relation to the crash.
On Nov. 1, Matthew J. Fischer, 56, of Chesterfield, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
