Driver injured in Midlothian Turnpike crash dies

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in the 12700 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
On Nov. 1, Matthew J. Fischer, 56, of Chesterfield, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
On Oct. 30, Fischer was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike in a 2003 Honda Accord. Fischer ran off the road to the left, crossed the median and hit a 2016 Honda Pilot traveling west.
The Pilot rolled over and was then struck by a 2015 Hyundai Tuscon, which was also traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike.
Fischer was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two juvenile passengers in the Pilot were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fischer was later charged with driving under the influence in relation to the crash.
Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.