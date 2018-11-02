Bridge to be named for trooper-pilot killed during Unite the Right rally

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash will be honored Friday.
Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates was killed Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter he was in crashed in Ambemarle County. The helicopter had been dispatched due to the Unity the Right rally in Charlottesville.
The Airport Road bridge over I-64 in New Kent County will be named the Trooper Pilot Berke Bates Memorial Bridge.
Bates, 40, was a 13-year veteran of the Virginia State Police.
He had become a trooper-pilot only a month prior to the crash.
Berke was previously honored with a helipad named in his honor in Chesterfield County.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.