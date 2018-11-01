16-year-old arrested in connection with Hanover armed robbery

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old in connection with an armed robbery.
Police responded to the 16000 block of Mountain Road on Oct. 30 just before 9 p.m. after a suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was described as a black male wearing a black ski mask, black leather jacket and black pants driving a dark colored older model Ford Explorer.
An arrest was made the following day and the teenager was charged with robbery and use of a firearm during a felony.
