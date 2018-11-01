Wanted Petersburg man arrested after stabbing girlfriend multiple times

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Today, Raymond Davis was arrested for aggravated malicious wounding.
He is now incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.
On Oct. 10, police responded to the 100 block of Seaboard Street after receiving reports of a person stabbed.
Police found a black female inside the residence with multiple stab wounds.
The female was transported to the hospital for then life-threatening injuries. She is still in the hospital recovering.
The victim’s boyfriend, Davis, was identified as the suspect.
