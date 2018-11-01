3 Things to Know for Nov. 1: Slur carved into desk; Coliseum proposal; unexplained gunfire

By Brian Tynes | November 1, 2018 at 5:57 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 6:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Got a Halloween hangover? Put a couple of leftover pieces of candy in your pocket and let the sugar do its work.

Racial harassment

A Hanover County student’s father says he has been getting harassed for a while, but things took an ugly turn when a racial slur was carved into his desk.

Random gunfire

Residents along John Rolfe Parkway have been reporting random gunfire for months. Police have increased patrols and can’t find any evidence to go on.

Coliseum update

What’s going with the Richmond Coliseum? A proposal before the city would replace the structure with a 17,500-seat arena, a 500-room hotel and a 2,800-unit apartment building.

Weather

A couple of nice days to end the week before some heavy rain.

