RVA Parenting: Latest on polio-like illness: how local hospitals are preparing and what you can do

During or shortly after a febrile illness – look for decreased use of the limb, which should be very noticeable if it’s a leg, but sometimes difficult to pick up early in the non-dominant arm. Excessive drooling can be an early sign of facial weakness. For most cases, while a virus is suspected a clear etiology has not been determined though the most common virus associated has been EV-D 68. But diphtheria in the past has also been associated with creating this condition reemphasizing the need for routine vaccinations including polio. You may already are familiar that this non-polio acute flaccid myelitis has had these exacerbations every two years starting in 2014 with the peak months being August, September and October – so we are to the probable tail end.