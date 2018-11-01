Richmond bar under investigation after on-camera assault

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After almost a year of neighbors in the Fan District raising concerns about a nearby bar, Councilwoman Kim Gray confirms Virginia ABC agents are investigating.
Gray and neighbors say Cornerstone Cigar Bar and Restaurant recently changed hands, and since early 2018 there have been issues with noise and traffic being blocked near homes, mainly when the night is ending.
Sunday, the assault of an Uber driver was captured on camera.
Neighbors say they have tried to take videos and record the activity, often calling police. They feared what happened to 59-year-old Bradley Johnson would happen to someone.
“I was really concerned. "It’s kind of mind-boggling that we can get to this level when we’ve shared other videos,” said one neighbor. “Maybe not videos of people getting beaten, but videos that should have raised alarm bells from the beginning.”
A neighbor said ABC agents were speaking with residents Wednesday, going door to door.
Repeated attempts to contact Cornerstone have been unsuccessful and calls have not been returned.
Police are still looking for the suspects in the assault.
