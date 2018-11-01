Parking restrictions in place for Election Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On-street parking will be restricted in several places in Richmond on Election Day.
"Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place," city officials said in a press release.
Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 and all parking meters around City Hall will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7:
- Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and 10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed
- All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- Three parking meters/pay stations on the south side of Grace Street near 1025 Grace Street (Dominion Place), which is a polling location (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- The north side of Palmyra Avenue to be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets to be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue to be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive to be designated for voters and election officers only
- Area of Tuckahoe Boulevard near sidewalk to handicap access ramp at St. Giles Church at 5200 Grove Ave.
