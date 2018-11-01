Meet the candidates: Brat, Spanberger, Walton battle for 7th District seat

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When voters in the 7th District head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6, they’ll have three names on the ballot: Republican incumbent Dave Brat, Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Libertarian Joe Walton.
A recent poll shows that Brat and Spanberger are locked in a statistical tie for the seat, which represents parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and stretches from Brunswick County to Culpeper in Northern Virginia.
This week, each of the candidates are sitting down with NBC12 to talk about why they’re running for the House seat:
NBC12 will be interviewing Brat at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.
NBC12 will be interviewing Spanberger at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
