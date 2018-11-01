McShin Foundation opens 2 homes to help recovering addicts

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - In the first 10 months of this year, there have been nearly 200 opioid overdoses in Chesterfield County, and about 30 resulted in a death.
The McShin Foundation is working to fight that statistic.
McShin opened two new houses this year in Chesterfield meant to help recovering addicts. Those who live inside go to work, buy groceries and pay rent.
Jesse Wysocki is a 12-time felon and is nearly seven years sober after using drugs for 15 years and works inside the home. He said all but two people who work in these homes have been addicted at one point in their lives, making it different than a traditional rehab facility.
“You know when you’re sitting across from somebody that walked the same walk you’ve walked, been in the same shoes you’ve been, you can actually relate to them,” Wysocki said.
The McShin Foundation can house nearly 200 people at any given time.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.