Man shot trying to break into home to meet teen faces child porn charge

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home in June now faces a federal charges of production of child porn and the “coercion and enticement” of a minor.
The Goochland Sheriff’s Office said earlier this year that Troy George Skinner tried to break into a home on Steeplechase Parkway where a mom and her two teenage daughters live.
The sheriff’s office says Skinner was trying to meet one of the teens he had met on a site called Discord.
The sheriff’s office says Skinner had a calculated plan as he flew from New Zealand to L.A. then to D.C. He took a bus to Richmond.
Skinner stayed in Richmond overnight, the sheriff’s office says, and then went to the house in Goochland to see a then 14-year-old girl he was interacting with online.
The sheriff’s office says Skinner tried to get in through the basement of the house and then tried to get through a glass door on the deck by throwing a lawn stone at it, shattering the door.
The mother reportedly told Skinner she was armed with a gun and calling 911. After repeated warnings, she says Skinner continued to reach for the door handle.
The woman then shot Skinner twice in the neck. He tried running away, but collapsed in a neighbor’s yard.
On Monday, a state charge against Skinner was dropped, Sheriff James Agnew said, however “Skinner has been charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with several counts relating to his actions in Goochland County on June 22.”
His state charge was entering a dwelling with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson.
Skinner was released from the Henrico County Jail on Monday and transferred to the FBI.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.