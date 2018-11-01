Man injured in Hopewell shooting

By Brian Tynes | November 1, 2018 at 8:30 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 8:30 AM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting at a home in Hopewell.

Residents in the area of East Broadway and Wilson Street said they heard three or four gunshots and a friend standing near the doorway was wounded.

Bullet holes can be seen in the trim around the home’s windows.

The residents said a baby sleeping in the living room was unharmed.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

