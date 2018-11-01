Man injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting at a home in Hopewell.
Residents in the area of East Broadway and Wilson Street said they heard three or four gunshots and a friend standing near the doorway was wounded.
Bullet holes can be seen in the trim around the home’s windows.
The residents said a baby sleeping in the living room was unharmed.
The man’s condition is unknown.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
