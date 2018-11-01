Hanover school officials investigating after racial slur carved into desk

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County School officials are investigating after a racial slur was carved into a desk.
Lavell Williams said a recent racist incident at Hanover County High School has left his 16-year-old son shaken.
“He left from his desk and he came back and the word ‘n*****’ was on his desk, carved in there,” Williams said.
Williams said his son is a junior at Lee-Davis High School but takes classes at Hanover High. He claims it’s not the first time it’s happened.
“Kids saying ‘c**n hunting n*****’ and it made him uncomfortable. He ended up quitting the football team. He didn’t want to be on the football team his freshman year dealing with that,” Williams said.
Hanover County School officials say they are investigating the incident and will discipline whoever is responsible. They call the act both ignorant and thoughtless.
“This stuff is taught at home,” Williams said.
In 2016, a racist message was found inside a bathroom at Lee-Davis High School. At Patrick Henry High School, the N-word was painted on the seats of utility vehicles this past summer.
“It’s hurting him now. Now, he is feeling anger. We teach our kid love, no hate but how much can he take?" Williams said.
Williams is demanding change.
“This needs to be addressed. There needs to be something in the code of conduct book. Something sent home," Williams said.
Williams also wants to know why anyone would do this.
“Why have hate in your heart? What about this color skin makes you feel hate?" Williams said.
Instead of anger, Williams wants this to bring people together.
“If you look at the way the world is going right now, it’s so much hate and division when it needs to be love,” Williams said.
This proud father is pushing his son to rise above the hate.
“You set yourself up to go to college and major in something where you can make changes,” Williams said.
Hanover School Officials sent this statement saying:
"We are investigating this incident, and we will impose the appropriate disciplinary consequences against anyone who is found to be responsible for this ignorant and thoughtless act.
Without question, Hanover County Public Schools does not tolerate racist, vulgar, profane, or obscene language or conduct. This isolated incident does not represent our students, division, or community. Each day, we are committed to providing every student with a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment."
