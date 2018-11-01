Hanover firefighter raffles off OBX vacation to raise money

HANOVER COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A Hanover County firefighter who responded with Lt. Brad Clark to the accident on I-295 during Tropical Storm Michael is raffling off a vacation to the Outer Banks.
Colin Bunn was helping out with coverage Oct. 11 at Station 6 when Clark was killed in the line of duty and three other firefighters were injured.
"It's tragic and we're all hurting that Brad lost his life, but we also have two other gentlemen who have a really long road ahead of them and we have to give them the support too," Bunn said.
That’s why for the next three weeks Bunn is hoping to raise as much money for the three other men injured in the accident.
The money will also go towards the Clark family as they deal with Brad’s loss.
“I was there that evening and Brad was a really close friend of mine,” Bunn said. “[As for] the [other] individuals who were affected, I was able to get to know them over the past few months and it hit home with me really hard; to go home to my wife the next morning and know that something like that can happen to us.”
For $25 you can buy a ticket to be entered in the raffle to win a week’s vacation at Bunn’s family beach house.
You would have to book that vacation between November 17 and the end of May; during the off season. This isn’t the first time Bunn has raffled off his beach house though.
“When one of our Deputy Chiefs passed away from cancer, Chief Henri Moore, we were able to raffle a week off in the Outer Banks for him and raise a lot of money for his family."
Bunn has posted all over social media about this fundraiser, among the several others that are going on to raise money for the families.
"We're a strong family in the fire department, in Hanover County and in fire departments all across the world,” Bunn said. “So it's very important that we come together to raise this money and support the families that really need us right now."
But based on his personal experience that night with Brad and the other first responders, he’s committed to raising as much money as possible for his brothers.
“[Brad] was able to yell out to another firefighter that was right in front of the engine and he was able to jump back in,” Bunn said. “Then Carter Lewis and Dave Johnson were struck by the engine and it injured them severely. That’s why this raffle is so important to me.”
The names of the winners will be drawn Monday, November 12 (Veterans Day) at the Hanover Firefighters Union Hall (10044 Pamunkey Road, Mechanicsville).
Potential vacationers have until the evening of November 11 to purchase tickets.
For more information on the raffle or to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.