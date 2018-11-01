Forecast: Warm and breezy Thursday, First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening storms.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will be warm and breezy on Thursday with Sunny skies in the morning, then increasing afternoon clouds. Rain should hold off until Friday, with strong thunderstorms possible Friday evening.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and turning breezy. A few showers are possible late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Late rain chance 10%)
First Alert Weather Day for showers and strong thunderstorm potential Friday Evening.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy, a chance of daytime showers and storms. The rain chance goes UP after sunset with showers and some thunderstorms possible. Strong to severe storms possible with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threat. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance by evening: 80%)
SATURDAY: Morning clouds and leftover drizzle or light rain, then clearing to mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Early AM rain chance 40%)
Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. *Fall Back: Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night*
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s
MONDAY: Rain likely-- arriving in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers or storms likely late in the day and at night. . Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain chance late in the day 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Morning rain showers end with afternoon sun. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (AM rain chance: 60%)
