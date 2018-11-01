FDA recalls another heart medication for possible cancer risk

(RNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the blood pressure drug irbesartan for a potential cancer risk due to contamination.
The maker of irbesartan, SciGen, is also recalling certain lots of the drug.
Earlier this month, the FDA recalled valsartan - another drug used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure - because of contamination.
The FDA says the drugs may contain a N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is used as in gasoline as a stabilizer - particularly rocket fuel. The chemical also is a byproduct of manufacturing some pesticides and fish.
Many of the ingredients in the recalled drugs come from one company in China, CNN reports. The FDA is not allowing pharmaceutical products made by Zhejiang Huahi Pharmaceuticals into the U.S. after the agency inspected the company’s facility.
Not all medicine containing irbesartan or valsartan is being recalled. Talk to your doctor, and check this list from the FDA for recalled batch numbers.
