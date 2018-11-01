Empty gas tank leads to $1 million for Henrico man

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Charles Payne, of Henrico, won one of two $1 million Virginia tickets in the Oct. 19 Mega Millions drawing.
Payne had no clue he had a winning ticket, until his girlfriend told him: “I think you won a pile of money.”
His ticket matched the first five winning numbers, missing only the Mega Ball number, which led him to $1 million.
He purchased his winning ticket at Gum Spring BP, where he stopped to get gas. Today, he returned to pick up his check from the Virginia Lottery.
The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Payne says he often plays Mega Millions when the jackpot gets large.
For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery website.
