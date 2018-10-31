Threat deemed not credible at a Chesterfield elementary school

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) - Parents of a Chesterfield elementary school are concerned after learning about a possible threat made towards the school this week.
According to Chesterfield County Police spokeswoman Liz Caroon, officers investigated after a report that a juvenile female student may have posted a message on social media threatening one other student.
“[We] investigated and the threat was found to be not credible,” Caroon said.
“It’s absolutely unacceptable especially in this day in age with so many tragedies involving schools,” said one parent, who wants to remain anonymous. “We need answers.”
The parent added she received an email from the principal Wednesday morning outlining the situation.
In part it reads:
“I know it’s unusual to hear from me at this time of the morning, so let me reassure you that everything is fine at Evergreen Elementary.
I did want to let you know that students shared with us last night information about social media chatter regarding rumored violence at our school. The police department investigated these social media rumors late last night. Upon investigation, it was determined that there is no threat against our school or any students.
Out of an abundance of caution, we will have a police officer on campus this morning. Again, there is no credible threat and the teaching-and-learning process will continue as normal this morning.”
“My main goal is to get answers on what the threat was and why we weren’t notified last night when this happened,” the parent said. “What measures are being taken to protect our children?”
Messages to Chesterfield County Schools were not immediately returned.
This threat comes nearly a week after a Chesterfield middle school girl brought a knife to school. In another school system a middle school student was captured on cell phone video with a gun on a bus. On Monday in Charlotte, NC a student was shot and killed after an altercation with another student who had a gun.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
