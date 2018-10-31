Smoke pours from home as Henrico firefighters battle flames

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters battled flames Tuesday night after a house caught on fire.
Crews were called to 1900 block of Cool Lane at 9:18 p.m. to a house fire where neighbors reported thick smoke and flames coming from the building.
Neighbors told firefighters that two adults were seen around the home just hours earlier, which prompted an extensive search while fighting the blaze.
Fortunately, no one was found to be home at the time.
The fire was soon brought under control and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
