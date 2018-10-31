Richmond community remembers lives lost in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A large crowd gathered Tuesday night at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center to remember those killed in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, something those who were here said they would never forget.
“Teach us oh, God to honor the souls we have lost by raising our hands and voices together in the cause of peace," one Jewish leader prayed at the podium.
“People created in the image of God should not fear for their lives or face their deaths in a house of worship,” said one speaker.
In the dark of night, those in attendance were reminded that only light overcomes darkness, only love overcomes hate.
“If we respond in anger and hate - that’s all we’re going to get back,” said Alex Keisch who was in attendance. “So we’ll minimize what they’ve done by gathering like this, by gathering in harmony in love.”
Big words for a man who was literally born into the holocaust. All of his uncles, aunts, cousins killed in the war.
“All day Saturday I just sat in front of the TV pretending to watch TV, but just wept most of the day," Keisch said.
Speakers from all faiths took to the stage preaching brotherhood and unity. State leaders also made their presence known, taking a stand against hate. Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam standing in for her husband.
“We condemn this senseless act of violence and antisemitism," Northam said. "It’s a violation of a sacred place of worship, a violation of a community, a violation of all of our humanity.”
“By being here tonight, and by standing beside one another no matter where we come from, no matter how we look, no matter where we worship, we are showing that hate will never divide us and hate will never win," said Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring.
