Richmond City Health District offers free flu shots

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District will offer free flu shots at two locations on Friday, Nov. 2.
No insurance or ID is required. Free flu shots will be offered to all adults and children who are school age and older.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Short sleeves are encouraged for convenience.
The free flu shots are part of the District’s annual immunization exercise.
The immunizations will be offered at the Southside Commnity Center located at 4100 Hull Street Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Walmart located at 2210 Sheila Lane from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Richmond City Health District website.
