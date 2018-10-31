Previous flight of crashed Lion Air jet terrified passengers

A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash as accounts emerged Tuesday of problems on the jet's previous flight including rapid descents that terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakara) (Binsar Bakkara)
October 30, 2018 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 9:33 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A top Indonesian military official says the Lion Air jet that crashed Monday may have been found in the Java Sea.

Armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto says a search and rescue effort has identified the possible seabed location of the jet. Debris and some human remains were found previously but not the main fuselage and the black boxes.

The 2-month-old Boeing jet crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Tjahjanto said a team would be sent to the identified location to confirm the findings.

Relatives numbed by grief have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the crash, which has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia's fast-growing aviation industry.

A relative holds a photo of a passenger of the crashed Lion Air plane at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives numbed by grief provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the Lion Air plane crash as accounts emerged of problems on the jet's previous flight including rapid descents that terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)
Rescuers load body bags containing debris and remains of the victims of the crashed Lion Air plane during a rescue operation in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Divers searched Tuesday for victims of the Lion Air plane crash and high-tech equipment was deployed to find its data recorders as reports emerged of problems on the jet's previous flight that had terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Rescuers load body bags containing debris and body parts onto a rescue ship during the search operations for victims of the crashed Lion Air plane in the waters of Ujung Karawang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Divers searched Tuesday for victims of the Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia that killed a number of people and high-tech equipment was deployed to find its data recorders as reports emerged of problems on the jet's previous flight that had terrified passengers. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
