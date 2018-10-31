Police investigate drugs and weapon found at Midlothian High School

October 31, 2018

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have confirmed a 17-year-old male was found to be in possession of what appeared to be marijuana, a controlled substance, tobacco products and a fixed-blade knife on school property.

The blade on the weapon was roughly five inches.

The items were discovered in the student’s vehicle.

A juvenile criminal complaint was completed for the student for possession of a weapon on school property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of tobacco.

The officer has asked that juvenile petitions be issued.

The investigation is on going.

