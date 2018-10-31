Passenger killed, driver seriously injured after crashing into tree

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A passenger was killed and the driver is in serious condition after running off the road and into a tree in Prince George County.
Police were called to 4300 block of Mount Sinai Road around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle was heading northbound when it ran off the road and struck a tree, killing the male passenger at the scene and seriously injuring the driver. The driver was taken by helicopter to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773.
