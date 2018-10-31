Multi-vehicle crash causes hours long road closure

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The westbound lanes of the Midlothian Turnpike near Old Buckingham Road were closed for several hours after a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and four more people were also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. and the road opened back up around 10 p.m.
No additional details were immediately available.
