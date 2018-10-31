Henrico County Public Schools hosts fall job fair

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico schools will host a job fair on Nov. 7 at Twin Hickory Area Library.
Representatives from the HCPS Human Resources Department and departmental representatives will be on site to answer questions.
The school district is seeking full-time and part-time bus drivers, school nutrition workers and technicians with HVAC experience.
Inexperienced bus drivers are still encouraged to apply. Qualified driver candidates will be paid as they train.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Twin Hickory Area Library located at 5001 Twin Hickory Road in Glen Allen.
For more information, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.