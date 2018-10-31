GRAPHIC: Man wields chainsaws, appears to threaten passengers on train

SAN FRANCISCO (RNN) - A man was arrested Monday after wielding a chains and making threats on a San Francisco train.
Warning, this story contains a tweet with obscene language.
Patrick Bingman, 47, is charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, misappropriation of lost property and larceny.
“That so you don’t have to cut your freaking head off with this chainsaw,” said Bingman in video recorded by a disturbed passenger.
Bingman puts down the chainsaw then opens a box and pulls out a second.
He appeared to be practicing starting the machine.
The passenger who recorded the video alerted the Bay Area Rapid Transit in a tweet.
“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” tweeted the official BART account responded. They urged the rider to submit it via the BART Watch App and then move to another train car and get help.
It is unclear if Bingman was talking to anyone in particular.
Officials told KGO the chainsaws were never started.
"We want to thank our riders for quickly reporting the unusual incident and our officers who quickly responded," BART said in a statement.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.