Forecast: Warm and breezy Halloween, First Alert Weather Day Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll stay dry and pleasant through Thursday evening, with rain likely Friday with a First Alert Weather Day for a strong cold front passage.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Mainly clear skies for trick or treating! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s. Sunset is at 6:12pm. Skies will be DARK by 6:40pm
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Mainly dry day, but a few showers evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Late rain chance 20%)
First Alert Weather Day for showers and strong thunderstorms potential Friday Evening.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, warm and breezy, with a chance of daytime showers. The rain chance goes UP after sunset with showers and some thunderstorms possible. Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the mid 50s, high in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Rain expected to be 1/4 to 1/2″ but could be significantly higher with thunderstorms
SATURDAY: Predawn showers, then clearing to to mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Early AM rain chance 20%)
Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. *Fall Back: Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night*
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
MONDAY: Rain Likely in the afternoon/evening. Rain chance: 60%Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain chance 40%)
FIRST ALERT: Another strong cold front could arrive Wednesday of NEXT Week.
