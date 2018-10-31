Asian shares climb on strong US earnings; BOJ stands pat

U.S. EARNINGS: Big companies including Mondelez, which makes Oreos, Cadbury chocolates and Trident gum, reported strong quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Mondelez's stocks rose by the most in a year, gaining 5 percent to $42.12, after it announced third-quarter profits that surpassed market expectations. Athletic apparel maker Under Armour also posted strong quarterly earnings. Even Facebook's shares inched higher in after-hours trading after it reported revenue that was slightly under projections. This assuaged concern over steady interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are raising the cost of borrowing. Another increase is expected later this year, with more to come in 2019.