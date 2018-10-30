Virginia Women’s Monument one step closer to completion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hundreds of people showed up to celebrate women’s accomplishments in Virginia at the state capitol.
A new granite plaza is nearly complete at the Virginia Women's Monument.
Visitors can stop by to learn about the accomplishments Virginia women have made throughout history, but there's also room to recognize the work young Virginia women are doing right now.
The Virginia Capitol Foundation announced the four statues for the "Voices from the Garden: The Virginia Women's Monument" were fully funded earlier this summer. Each of the 12 statues requires $200,000 to be sculpted and created.
“We will add 12 bronze statues.... 200 women... and there's some blank space to honor the women of the future," Mary Margaret Whipple of Virginia Women's Monument Commission
All of the work is expected to be finished in the fall of next year.
