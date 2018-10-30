VCU cancels university-wide spring commencement ceremony

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced Tuesday it will not hold a university-wide commencement ceremony at the end of this school year.
The reason is because Richmond Coliseum, the usual site for commencement, will not be available.
VCU said it tried to find an alternative site, but could not find one that met its requirements.
Graduated in the spring of 2019 will be honored in separate ceremonies held by each college, school or department between May 8 to 12.
VCU’s Dec. 8 fall commencement at Siegel Center is unaffected.
An FAQ page is available on VCU’s website.
