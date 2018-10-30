Things you need to know before heading to the polls

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - In one week Virginia and the nation will weigh in on our nation’s political future and analysts say now is the time to make sure you know what to expect before heading to the polls.
Tuesday was the last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 6 election. In-person absentee voting continues through Saturday.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday the Chesterfield Registrar’s Office had seen 3,902 people cast their in-person absentee ballot.
"Virginians should feel that their vote absolutely matters next week," said NBC12 political analyst Ravi Perry.
With several big races on the ballot next week, Perry encourages voters to focus now on the issues the candidates are campaigning for.
“We want to make sure that voters are informed about what the options are, and frankly it just saves you time,” he said. “You’ve already read what’s on there, you’ve seen a copy of sample ballot.”
Now is also the time to pay close attention, and be on the lookout for misinformation.
“I’ve been getting text messages and phone calls from people saying you can register to vote over the phone, you can’t,” Perry said. “Scams that are telling people you can vote online, you can’t. There’s no such thing as voting online.”
There are technically three ways to vote:
- In person on election day
- In-person absentee voting (which runs through Saturday)
- Mailing in your absentee ballot.
It is possible you could be getting text messages from campaigns, and that’s not out of the norm. But Perry urges you to use caution when looking at these messages.
“There’s a lot of interests involved in elections and those interests aren’t necessarily your interests as a voter,” he said. “We have to all be reminded that when we go to the polls next week that you’re voting as an individual and you should vote with your interests in mind.”
Perry added when it comes to election day, if you show up and your name isn’t on the list, or you aren’t at the right place, to always ask for a provisional ballot.
“You can fill out a provisional ballot and they will iron out whether you are eligible later,” he said. “Don’t just walk away. Ask for a provisional ballot, fill out that ballot.”
According to Perry, historically on election day lines to vote are usually shorter in the morning or during the lunch period.
For people who plan to mail in their absentee ballots the following applies:
- All absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in order to be counted.
- Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot in person must present acceptable photo identification.
Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID can still cast their ballot after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office.
