3 things to know for Oct. 30: Petersburg safety plan; fight in the Fan; World Series champion’s Richmond ties
By Brian Tynes | October 30, 2018 at 5:46 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 5:46 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are three things to know as you get ready to start your Tuesday:

A new plan

Petersburg is putting together a safety plan after 10 part-time paramedics have left the city. A deal is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Intersection altercation

An impromptu dance party in the middle of a Richmond street turned violent when a motorist tried to drive through the intersection. Neighbors have blamed a nearby bar for causing the problems.

Local champion

GRTC bus driver Jackie Bradley had the thrill of his life while attending the World Series. He saw his son become a champion when the Boston Red Sox toppled the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

It was a cold morning in several places, but overall Tuesday won’t be that bad.

What day is it?

Tuesday, Oct. 30 – National Candy Corn Day

What’s Trending

Keith Urban dedicated his Charlottesville show to fallen firefighter Lt. Brad Clark.

