3 things to know for Oct. 30: Petersburg safety plan; fight in the Fan; World Series champion’s Richmond ties

Petersburg is putting together a safety plan after 10 part-time paramedics have left the city. A deal is expected to be in place by the end of the year.
An impromptu dance party in the middle of a Richmond street turned violent when a motorist tried to drive through the intersection. Neighbors have blamed a nearby bar for causing the problems.
GRTC bus driver Jackie Bradley had the thrill of his life while attending the World Series. He saw his son become a champion when the Boston Red Sox toppled the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a cold morning in several places, but overall Tuesday won’t be that bad.
Tuesday, Oct. 30 – National Candy Corn Day
Keith Urban dedicated his Charlottesville show to fallen firefighter Lt. Brad Clark.
