Richmond Marathon gets new sponsor for 2019 race

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Marathon will be getting a new sponsor for the 2019 event.
VCU Health will be the title of the marathon, which was once dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon” by Runner’s World magazine.
“At the end of the day, being healthy is what we’re all about. We’ve been the 8K sponsor and we’re excited to make Richmond a great place to live and to run," said Cynthia Schmidt, chief of marketing for VCU Health.
This year’s marathon, half marathon and 8K are being held Saturday, Nov. 3.
VCU Health is replacing Anthem as the title sponsor of the 26.2-mile race. This sponsorship agreement is for three years.
