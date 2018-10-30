Reward offered for missing Richmond man last seen leaving apartment

Reward offered for missing Richmond man last seen leaving apartment
By Brian Tynes | August 28, 2018 at 7:45 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 1:16 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police continue to search for a missing man who was last seen Aug. 27.

Elias Khoury, 22, who lives in the 1700 block of Main Street in Richmond, was last seen Monday, Aug. 27 leaving his apartment on foot.

Khoury is described as a white male about 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 pounds. He has curly brown hair, a short beard, brown eyes and a scar on his neck.

On Oct. 30, the Richmond Police Department posted to Facebook that they are offering a $2,500 reward to help find Khoury.

The Richmond Police Department is still asking the public's help to locate Elias Khoury. Khoury was last seen on...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12