Reward offered for missing Richmond man last seen leaving apartment

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police continue to search for a missing man who was last seen Aug. 27.
Elias Khoury, 22, who lives in the 1700 block of Main Street in Richmond, was last seen Monday, Aug. 27 leaving his apartment on foot.
Khoury is described as a white male about 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 pounds. He has curly brown hair, a short beard, brown eyes and a scar on his neck.
On Oct. 30, the Richmond Police Department posted to Facebook that they are offering a $2,500 reward to help find Khoury.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
