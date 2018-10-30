Reports: Former Spiders QB arrested after nearly running over officer

WEEKHAWKEN, NJ (WWBT) - New York Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning after a nearly running over a police officer directing traffic, NJ.com reports.
Lauletta, a former quarterback at the University of Richmond, was trying to make a turn from the wrong lane to get to westbound Route 495 and was directed to keep going straight, according to the report. He make the turn and nearly ran over the officer directing traffic.
Reports say that he was stopped by another officer at the end of the on-ramp.
Sources tell NJ.com that Lauletta did the same thing Monday morning, but was not stopped.
Lauletta, who was this year’s NCAA Senior Bowl MVP, was the first Richmond Spider to be drafted in the NFL since 2013.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.