Petersburg schools selling vintage crayons to raise money for school supplies

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools is selling vintage crayons in an effort to raise money for school supplies.
The Milton Bradley Tru-tone no-roll crayons were found in the school system’s warehouse.
Because product safety standards have changed since these crayons were made, they are being sold as collectibles, so they are not for use by children.
The crayons will be auctioned off in 12 lots of varying size.
- Lots 1-4 end November 8
- Lots 5-8 end November 9
- Lots 9-12 end November 10
All of the money raised will be used to help stock the Petersburg Teacher Supply Closet, a store where teachers can get free items for their classrooms.
You can view the vintage crayon sale, HERE.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.