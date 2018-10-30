NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Week of October 29

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two upsets last week caused a shake-up in this week’s rankings. This is a weekly high school football poll, voted on by members of each organization. It is released every Monday during the season.
1) Highland Springs (9-0, was #1)- The Springers has no issues with Patrick Henry, pitching their fifth shutout of the season. Highland Springs has only allowed 27 points in nine games this year. Next game: @ Varina, 11/2
2) Manchester (9-0, was #2)- A weather-induced shortened game still saw the Lancers roll to a 70-0 win, as the Lancers appeared to be headed towards the number two seed in Region 6B. Next game: vs. George Wythe, 11/2
3) Henrico (7-1, was #4)- The Warriors move up to take over the number three spot after a 61-6 at Lee-Davis. Look for Henrico to be a top three seed in Region 5B. Next game: @ Armstrong, 11/2
(4) Varina (8-1, was #5)- Varina’s win over Atlee this past Friday gives them momentum heading into their regular season finale with Highland Springs. Next game: vs. Highland Springs, 11/2
5) Hopewell (7-1, was #9)- The Blue Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season with their biggest win, a 7-0 upset over previously unbeaten Dinwiddie. Next game: vs. Meadowbrook, 11/2
6) Dinwiddie (8-1, was #3)- For the first time since October 9, 2015, the Generals lost a regular season game, falling to Hopewell, 7-0. The defeat snapped Dinwiddie’s 32-game regular season winning streak. Next game: vs. Colonial Heights, 11/2
7) Thomas Dale (7-2, was #7)- The Knights hit the road for an out-of-district showdown with Granby and came away with a 30-10 victory. Next game: vs. Prince George, 11/2
T8) Monacan (7-2, was #6)- The Chiefs were shocked by Midlothian on Thursday night, seeing a 17 point lead disappear in a 24-20 upset loss. Next game: vs. Huguenot, 11/2
T8) Louisa (6-1, was #10)- The Lions took care of business with a victory over winless Charlottesville. They’ll battle for the top spot in Region 4B. Next game: vs. Fluvanna, 11/2
10) Goochland (9-0, was #11)- A victory over Prince Edward put the Bulldogs one win shy of their third straight 10-0 regular season. Also unbeaten Amelia will stand in the way during a showdown this Friday night. Next game: @ Amelia, 11/2
11) L.C. Bird (7-2, was #8)- The Skyhawks got back into the win column with a 33-14 win over George Wythe. Next game: @ Cosby, 11/2
12) Glen Allen (7-2, was NR)- This marks the Jaguars’ first ever appearance in the poll, as they continue their best season in school history. A 34-14 win over Deep Run this past Friday was their latest triumph. Next game: @ J.R. Tucker, 11/2
Dropped out: Amelia
