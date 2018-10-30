MCV Foundation awarded $100K for lecture series

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The MCV Foundation has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the MEDARVA Foundation to start the annual MEDARVA Lecture Series in Ambulatory Orthopaedic Surgery.
The first lecture will be in the fall of 2019 and features nationally nationally-recognized orthopaedic specialists cutting-edge practices in their field.
“We’re thrilled to have been given this opportunity, with the support of the MEDARVA Foundation, to help share knowledge in the ever-growing field of ambulatory orthopaedics,” said Harry Thalhimer, MCV Foundation board chair. “VCU Health continues to be a key player in the advancement of medical practices around the world, and this speaker series is just the latest example of our position as a trail blazer within the health care community.”
